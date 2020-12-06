4,199 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

