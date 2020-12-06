426 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $605.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $538.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

