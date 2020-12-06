477 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after buying an additional 88,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $494.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $498.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.92 and a 200-day moving average of $427.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

