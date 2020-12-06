5,913 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,959,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.