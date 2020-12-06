606 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

NYSE TFX opened at $386.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.