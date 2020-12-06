7,075 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

