8,006 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

