9,599 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 530,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 354.5% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 197,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 45,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

