AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

