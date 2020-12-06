Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Cut by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.