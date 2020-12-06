Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADMP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Dawson James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.08.

ADMP stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

