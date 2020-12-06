Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,567. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $486.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.70. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

