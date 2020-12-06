Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,567. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

