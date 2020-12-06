Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

