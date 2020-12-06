Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,550 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

