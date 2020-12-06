Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 309 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,334.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,289.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,190.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

