Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,236 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

