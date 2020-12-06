Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $605.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

