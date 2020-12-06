Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 95,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,286 shares of company stock worth $6,238,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

