Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Citigroup stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.