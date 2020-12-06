Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

