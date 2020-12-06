Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

