Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,123 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $147.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $151.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.