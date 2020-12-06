Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 128,141 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,141 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Macy’s worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Macy’s by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $11.72 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

