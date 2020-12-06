Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

AJG opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

