Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,278 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.26 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

