Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.64 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

