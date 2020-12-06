Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lowered by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 36.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $132.91 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

