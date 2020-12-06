Analyzing AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMTD International and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $154.96 million 9.90 $119.72 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $152.95 million 0.86 -$1.76 million $0.06 88.33

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial -26.61% -12.12% -2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMTD International and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than AMTD International.

Risk & Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD International beats Medallion Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

