Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.