Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $323.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.72. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.