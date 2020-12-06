APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Insider Acquires A$48,526.42 in Stock

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Danielle Carter bought 81,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$48,526.42 ($34,661.73).
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.48.
About APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)
