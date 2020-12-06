APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Insider Acquires A$48,526.42 in Stock

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Danielle Carter bought 81,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$48,526.42 ($34,661.73).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.48.

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

