Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $88.84 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.