ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) versus Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Head to Head Comparison

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.4% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Group and Marathon Patent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.37 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group $1.18 million 236.14 -$3.52 million ($0.53) -10.19

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group -319.69% -48.25% -42.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Group and Marathon Patent Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Patent Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Patent Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Marathon Patent Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Patent Group is more favorable than ARC Group.

Summary

ARC Group beats Marathon Patent Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

