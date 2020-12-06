Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$103.50

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.53. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of C$63.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

