Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$87.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.