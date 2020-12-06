Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$94.07 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

TSE:BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

