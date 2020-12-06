Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$106.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.