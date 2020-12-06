Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$110.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$95.80.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

