Barclays’ (BCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCS. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Investec downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Barclays by 127.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

