Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Repsol from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

REPYY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

