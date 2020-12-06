Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

BDX stock opened at $242.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

