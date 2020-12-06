Biodesix, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 7th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Biodesix stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.13.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

