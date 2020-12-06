Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.94 million and a PE ratio of -27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.61.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

