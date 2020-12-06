BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$12.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.63.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$357.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.1701775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$50,848.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,680.20. Also, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total transaction of C$3,442,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

