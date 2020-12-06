BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 895,579 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

