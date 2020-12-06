Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BOACU)

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition had issued 57,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $575,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

