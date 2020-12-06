Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

