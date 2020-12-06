Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.