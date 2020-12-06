Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,593 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 236,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 607,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 39.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period.

RA stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

